Va. Beach mother says sixth-grade son had gun pulled on him in school bathroom

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach mother says her son had a gun pulled on him at school and the incident wasn’t thoroughly investigated.

“He just couldn’t believe that the boy pulled out a gun on him,” Brittney Long said.

Long’s 11-year-old son says the incident happened at the Bayside 6th Grade Campus.

Long says her son was confronted in the bathroom Tuesday at school. Her son says another boy pulled out a gun, then her son ran for help.

“He is worried about this kid coming back to school,” Long added.

Long didn’t hear about the incident until the next day.

“I was livid,” Long said. “Regardless if you are investigating it, regardless of anything, why wasn’t the parent called? I should have been called. I should have been emailed. I should have been texted. You have all means to get in contact with me. Why wasn’t I contacted?”

Virginia Beach Public Schools says the claim was investigated Tuesday and police did not find a gun.

Late Wednesday, the principal sent an email to parents saying there was no credibility to the rumor of a threat at school. But Long says she can’t believe that.

“I think they did nothing about it,” Long added. “I don’t think they did anything. I think they wanted to sweep it under the rug. They don’t want it out there. They don’t want it on social media.”

Long says she’s thankful no one got hurt.

“There were kids that saw him with the gun under the table,” Long said. “There were kids that saw him playing with bullets. There’s kids out there that saw this. I just want the story to get out there. Everyone needs to know. All the parents need to know that this was true and it’s not just a rumor.”

Long tells 10 On Your Side she would like to see the boy who allegedly pulled the gun expelled.