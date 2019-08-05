Va. Beach mayor plans to reach out to mayors in El Paso, Dayton following mass shootings

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio bring up painful memories for a local city that is still healing from it’s own mass tragedy.

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer knows too well the feeling that the mayors of El Paso and Dayton are going through.

10 On Your Side’s Jason Marks sat down with Dyer Sunday afternoon, who watched in shock as the news unfolded.

“We never know when a friend or a co-worker can go into an act of evil,” said Dyer.

In May, a city employee went into his place of work and started firing — causing a lifetime of pain for Hampton Roads.

Dyer says he woke up Sunday morning and heard about both Dayton and El Paso, causing the painful memories from the last couple months to bubble right back to the surface.

“I’ll tell you these things are becoming too far common in this great country of ours and it was kind of like a deja vu experience,” said Dyer.

Like most Americans, Dyer is wondering when enough is enough.

“I think it is time for us mayors that have joined this fraternity that nobody wanted to join to maybe come together and see how we can help each other and prevent things in the future, if that’s at all possible,” Dyer said.

For now– Dyer plans to reach out to the mayors of El Paso and Dayton.

He says, “Nobody, mayor is every prepared for this and every situation is going to be unique and there is going to be a lot of press and scrutiny, but the main thing is to give assurances to their public.”

For the last two months– Virginia Beach has been strong– the plan now is to share some of that strength with these other aching cities.

Dyer said, “Now it is time for us to reach out and embrace these communities and help them the same way people are helping us.”