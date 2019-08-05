Va. Beach man who possessed thousands of images of child porn gets 15 years

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man who possessed thousands of images of child pornography is facing a decade and a half in prison.

Benjamin Taylor White was sentenced to 15 years in prison. This comes months after White pleaded guilty to producing child pornography.

White will be on supervised probation for life after he serves that time.

Prosecutors said White took an image of a 12-year old completely naked in the shower and had more than 2,600 photos or videos of suspected child exploitation or pornographic material on his cellphone.

Investigators found White had searched for and accessed images of child pornography dating as far back as 2008.