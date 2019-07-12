Va. Beach man sentenced after pleading guilty to prostitution charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man received a suspended sentence after he pleaded guilty to two prostitution charges this week.

Virgnia Beach police arrested 22-year-old Shaquan Cuffee last August after they said he was selling a teenage girl for sex.

Court records show Cuffee pleaded guilty to charges of commercial sex trafficking and prostution on Thursday.

The remaining charges against him were nolle prossed, or withdrawn.

All of his 8-year sentence was suspended, but he will be Cuffee will be under six years of supervised probation.