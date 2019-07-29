Va. Beach man gets 6 years for shipping 700 pounds marijuana from California

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man was sentenced to six years in prison late last week for his role in a large-scale marijuana distribution network.

In a news release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern Virginia cited court documents that said 23-year-old Tyrell Jones started and managed the operation — which involved several co-conspirators — from April 2017 to October 2018.

The release said Jones secured a supply source in California while he was attending college.

Marijuana shipments were frequently sent from California to Hampton Roads, largely through the U.S. Postal Service using various Click-N-Ship accounts.

Jones and others involved in the network also shipped 222 packages containing 724 pounds of marijuana from California, according to the release.

The drugs were sometimes secreted inside vehicles and driven across the country to Virginia — where they were then broken down into smaller quantities and sold on the street.