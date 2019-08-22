Va. Beach man gets 5 years for role in large-scale marijuana distribution enterprise

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man who helpd lead a large-scale marijuana distribution enterprise in Hampton Roads was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern Virginia said in a news release 23-year-old Jamil Taylor-Kamara was one of two people who led an operation that shipped marijuana from California to the Hampton Roads.

The drugs were often shipped to the region using a Ship ‘n Click account through the U.S. Postal Service. A total of 222 packages were shipped containing 750 pounds of marijuana.

Taylor-Kamara and another person were arrested in Illinois at one person while transporting 256 pounds of marijuana, according to the release.

Proceeds from the marijuana were sent back to California through various bank accounts in Virginia. Money in those accounts was then withdrawn in California.

Taylor-Kamara has also been ordered to pay a $300,000 forfeiture.