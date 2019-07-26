Va. Beach man charged with threatening to burn, intimidation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man is charged with threatening to burn and intimdation following his arrest this week.

Officials with the Virginia Beach Fire Department said 38-year-old Kenneth Houck was arrested Wednesday in the 600 block of De Laura Lane. He is also charged with stalking and harassment by computer.

The fire department provided no other details about his arrest.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the charges against Houck.