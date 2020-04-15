Live Now
Va. Beach first responders put out shed fire off Newtown Road

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported Wednesday afternoon after a shed caught fire off Newtown Road in Virginia Beach.

Local firefighters say they responded to the 5900 block of West Hastings Arch just before 2:30 p.m.

Firefighters from Virginia Beach and a fire engine from Norfolk arrived in the Lake Edward West area of the city to find a shed had caught fire and spread to a nearby fence.

After a few minutes, fire crews were able to put out the blaze. No firefighters or civilians were injured as a result of the fire.

The cause of the incident still under investigation.

