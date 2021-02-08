Va. Beach firefighters respond to fire on Neptune Avenue

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters are on scene of a residential structure fire in Virginia Beach.

Emergency communications was notified around 3:51 a.m. for the fire in the 1000 block of Neptune Avenue.

When crews arrived on scene, they found fire coming from a window of one-story single family home. The fire was marked under control a short time later.

One person was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One pet was found deceased. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

