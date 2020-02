VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Back at it again! A short while ago, Virginia Beach firefighters used vacant Oceanfront hotels to run training in. On Sunday, the scene was similar to the one we saw then.

Officials tweeted to alert the public of the training.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department is conducting live-burn training at a vacant hotel in the 1200-block of Atlantic Ave. Smoke could be visible at times today – Thursday, February 6th. This is an EXERCISE, EXERCISE, EXERCISE. pic.twitter.com/4uikvN7bxa — VBFD (@VirginiaBeachFD) February 2, 2020

According to the tweet, people nearby should expect to see smoke in the 1200 block of Atlantic Avenue until Thursday, February 6.

The department shared pictures of the live burn training throughout the day.

