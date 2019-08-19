Va. Beach family victimized by recent vandalism

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach family has been getting victimized by vandalism that has included their car being burned.

10 On Your Side’s Jason Marks spoke with a member of the family and a neighbor about the vandalism, which started with tacks and nails in the driveway.

The vandalism then included spray painting, broken windows and a car in the driveway being set on fire. This happened in Lago Mar neighborhood.

