Va. Beach dentist gets 8 years for prescription opioid fraud scheme

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach dentist is facing just over eight years in prison for distributing prescription opioids and muscle relaxant pills without a medical purpose.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern Virginia cited court documents in a news release that said 48-year-old Gary Hartman was involved in an elaborate scheme to prescribe opioids for his own personal use as well as others who were involved.

Hartman’s co-conspirators included close friends from high school, another dentist and people who were impoverished.

According to the release, Hartman wrote prescriptions for oxycodone to his friends, who would then fill the prescriptions. They would bring back most of the pills to Hartman and keep the rest.

Hartman and the other dentist would write prescriptions for each other friends would fill the prescriptions for their own personal use.

The release said Hartman promised the impoverished people free dental work in exchange for their help filling prescriptions of oxycodone pills.

More than 750 prescriptions written as a part of this scheme.

Hartman was sentenced Wednesday to nearly eight and a half years in prison.

