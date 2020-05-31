Va. Beach Councilman Rouse drops out of mayoral race

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A few months after announcing his campaign to be Virginia Beach’s next mayor, Councilman Aaron Rouse announced Saturday evening he’s dropping out of the race.

WAVY News first brought you his announcement to run for the seat in February. Rouse, 36, currently serves on council in an at-large seat, but was working to challenge incumbent Mayor Bobby Dyer in November.

Rouse took to Facebook to share his reasons behind leaving the race.

“A few weeks after announcing my candidacy, along with the world, our lives changed unexpectedly, as a global pandemic put almost everything in our lives to a complete halt… It’s not the time for me to ask for your support and vote.” Aaron Rouse | Virginia Beach Councilmember for At-Large Virginia, United States, Independent

You can read his full statement below:

A few months ago, I made the decision to run to be your next Virginia Beach Mayor. Through my campaign, I have been blessed to meet with and build relationships with friends and neighbors in our city who care dearly about its future. I’ve been fortunate to be able to share my vision for Virginia Beach and to learn from many of you what matters most.

A few weeks after announcing my candidacy, along with the world, our lives changed unexpectedly, as a global pandemic put almost everything in our lives to a complete halt. While I had every intention of running a campaign working night and day connecting and shaking hands with residents in every corner of our city, the safety and well-being of every Virginia Beach resident are far more important.

It’s not the time for me to ask for your support and vote.

It’s the time for me to support this city and its residents with getting back on its feet during these unfamiliar and challenging times.

Virginia Beach, thank you for the opportunity to serve. I will continue to work hard as your Councilman. Stay encouraged.

Yours in Service,

Aaron

