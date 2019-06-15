Va. Beach City Public Schools to provide meals to kids for the summer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach City Public Schools release the schedule for the Summer Food Service Program.

Free breakfast and lunch will be available to all kids 18-years-old and younger at specific Virginia Beach Public Schools sites this summer.

The Summer Food Service Program offers meals to kids who might not have access to food when classes are out for the summer.

A spokesman with the Virginia Beach City Public Schools says that kids do not have to be enrolled in summer school or be in the school division to get meals.

The kids or their parents also would not have to complete paperwork or show proof of income or identification.

Kids only need to show up to an open summer meal site during the designated hours to get a meal.

All sites are closed on July 4.

For more information, visit the Virginia Beach Public Schools website.