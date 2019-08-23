Va. Beach begins enforcing ban on e-scooters at Oceanfront

Bird Scooters lined up along Atlantic Avenue at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront (Scott Blessing/WAVY-TV.)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach’s ban on e-scooters in an area of the Oceanfront will begin on Friday.

In a news release, the city announced new regulations that will be enforced as part of the ban.

Among these measures, is the Bird and Lime scooter companies scaling back their presence in the area by relocating 500 to 1,000 e-scooters.

The companies will also be updating its apps with new instructions for riders and its geofencing to create new virtual boundaries, the city said in the release.

Both companies are looking to have these changes completed by 5 p.m. Friday, according to the city.

Signs informing residents and visitors of the ban are being produced.

The release stated that Virginia Beach police officers will be putting an “educate and enforce” campaign into effect to inform riders.

The newly-announced regulations come after city council voted earlier this week to ban the scooters east of Arctic Avenue between Rudee Loop and 42nd Street.