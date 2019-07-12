Va. Beach announces detours for Indian River-Kempsville intersection

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — There will be detours at the Indian River-Kempsville intersection in Virginia Beach beginning next week as crews begin work on improvements to the intersection.

City officials say left turns from Indian River Road onto Kempsville Road will be eliminated eastbound and westbound starting Wednesday, July 17. Left turns from Kempsville to Indian River will still be in place.

The city has issued two options drivers can take to turn left onto northbound Kempsville northbound:

Before reaching Kempsville Road, turn left onto Kemps River Drive, proceed to Kempsville Road and turn left.

Before reaching Kempsville Road, turn left at onto Center Lane, turn right onto Fordham Drive, proceed to Kemps River Drive, turn right, then turn left onto Kempsville Road.

Drivers traveling on Indian River toward I-64 can keep going past the Kempsville intersection, take a u-turn at a temporary signal at Lila Lane and then turn right onto Kempsville.

The city says this phase of the project is expected to last 10 weeks.