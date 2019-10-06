Va. Beach accident with multiple injuries caused by improper lane change, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Authorities are investigating a multiple vehicle accident in Virginia Beach that sent motorists to a local hospital early Sunday morning.

According to reports, officials got a call at around 5 o’clock Sunday morning about a crash at the intersection of Northampton Boulevard and Baker Road.

Reports state that four patients were sent to a local hospital with one whom officials believed to be suffering from serious injuries and the other three for minor injuries.

After further investigation, authorities learned that both vehicles were traveling westbound on Northampton Boulevard. One vehicle in the middle lane was attempting to turn right onto Baker Road. The other vehicle, already on the right lane, was struck in the passenger side.

Police say the driver who made the improper lane change was cited for unsafe lane change.

The incident is still under investigation. No additional information were released at the moment.

