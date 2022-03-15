VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Aquarium’s Stranding Response Team says multiple dolphins have been stranded from Fort Story to the Eastern Shore for the last three days.

Since Sunday, the team has taken nearly a dozen phone calls regarding common dolphins (Delphinus delphis) sightings and strandings.

The dolphins have been seen between Fort Story and up the bay side of the Eastern Shore, as far north as Harborton and as far south as Fisherman Island.



According to the Aquarium, these types of dolphins are an offshore species and are not typically found in shallow inshore waters.



The team found four live common dolphins that were stranded in shallow creeks, five dead dolphins that were stranded on shore, and a group of approximately ten dolphins moving freely in a shallow creek as of Sunday. The team assured residents that the dolphins are being monitored.

Stranded dolphin, March 15, 2022 (Courtesy – Virginia Aquarium’s Stranding Response Team)

In a release Tuesday, team members say they have high hopes that the animals would be able to navigate their way back to deep waters.

On Tuesday morning, two of the dolphins re-stranded themselves. One of the dolphins was found with a severe wound on its flank while the other dolphin had no obvious sign of injury or illness.



Dolphin necropsies will be conducted by the team to collect samples for information on the cause of the stranding and other research studies.



At the moment, Aquarium biologists believe the deaths are from biological causes and not human interactions. This is an ongoing investigation and additional analyses will be conducted over the next several months.



Officials ask residents to not approach stranded animals and keep a safe distance of at least 50 yards from the animal.

If you see a stranded animal, the Virginia Aquarium’s Stranding Response hotline at 757-385-7575 with the exact location.