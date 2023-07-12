VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Ag Expo is in Virginia Beach this year, with over 90 exhibits and sponsors showing off the latest equipment and more in the agriculture industry.

The event sponsored by the Virginia Grain Producers Association and the Virginia Soybean Association is happening August 3 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Land of Promise Farms at 3169 Land of Promise Road.

Organizers say there will be infield demonstrations in addition to an agronomy education area. It’s free and open to the public, and breakfast and lunch will be available.

Vendors and exhibitors who’d like to participate are asked to register here. You can also follow the latest updates on the expo’s social media.