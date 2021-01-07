Utility work to temporarily close portion of Winwood Drive for about a month in VB

Virginia Department of Transportation will close a portion of Winwood Drive at eastbound Laskin Road for approximately one month while contractor crews perform utility work.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – VDOT will close a portion of Winwood Drive at eastbound Laskin Road for about one month while contractor crews perform utility work beginning as early as Jan. 14.

The closure, near the Laskin Road Annex, will limit turns onto Winwood Drive on the southside of Laskin Road, but mainline Laskin Road will remain open at all times.

VDOT said while the work is underway, a signed detour will direct motorists to access Winwood Drive by continuing down eastbound Laskin Road, turning onto the outside feeder lanes, and utilizing Fremac Drive and Reynard Drive before re-accessing Winwood Drive.

Motorists traveling westbound on Laskin Road and attempting to access Winwood Drive on the southside of Laskin Road will be able to make a U-turn and follow the same detour as eastbound traffic.

All work, part of the Laskin Road Bridge Replacement and Widening Project, is weather-dependent and subject to change, VDOT said.

Latest Posts