Utility work to close portion of Providence Road in Virginia Beach this weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A portion of Providence Road in Virginia Beach is expected to be closed for utility work overnight on Friday, September 10.

City officials say that Providence Road near the intersection of South Military Highway will be closed starting at 7 p.m. The work is expected to be done by 5 a.m. on Monday, September 13.

Drivers will be detoured via College Park Boulevard and Auburn Drive.

Officials say residents will still have access to their properties at all times.