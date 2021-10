VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A portion of Lynnhaven Parkway in Virginia Beach is expected to be closed for utility work Friday, Oct. 22.

City officials say the left turn lane of Lynnhaven Parkway onto South Independence will be closed starting at 9 p.m.

The work is expected to be completed by midnight, weather permitting.

Officials say residents will still have access to their properties at all times.