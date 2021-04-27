Utility work to close portion of Independence Blvd. in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A portion of independence Boulevard in Virginia Beach will be closed for utility work Friday evening, April 30.

City officials announced the closure Tuesday. This means the two outside lanes of southbound Independence Boulevard between North Hessian Road and Hinsdale Street will be closed beginning 8 p.m. Friday. The work is expected to be finished by 5 a.m. the next morning.

Officials say residents will still have access to their properties at all times.

In the case inclement weather affects the utility work, the same closure will be in place from 7 p.m. Saturday, May 1 until 5 a.m. the next morning, May 2.