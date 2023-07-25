Map showing the location of the utility work. (Photo provided by the City of Virginia Beach)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Utility work along 22nd Street in Virginia Beach will result in multiple lane closures on Wednesday, July 26 and Thursday, July 27.

The two left-hand lanes of 22nd Street between Pacific and Arctic avenues at the Oceanfront are scheduled to be closed from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday. On Thursday, the two right hand lanes of 22nd Street between Atlantic and Arctic avenues are scheduled to close from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Warning signs will be displayed to advise motorists of the anticipated closures as well as detour routes. Residents will continue to have access to their properties throughout the utility work.