VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A big weekend for USO is underway in Hampton Roads. For some, that includes skydiving!

While Friday was not a perfect beach day, people headed out to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Most, of course, went by car. However, others arrived from above.

Air Force veteran Kevin Tenney took a leap of faith more than 13,000 feet above the beach with a tandem skydiver.

“Everything looks so small,” Tenney told 10 On Your Side. “It is gorgeous. You get to see the shoreline.”

Tenney, along with 86 others, was part of the USO’s Honor Jump over the Oceanfront. The skydive is to honor fallen service members.

He was one of the 36 wounded, ill or injured vets that jumped.

“It is the excitement,” Tenney said. “You want to live. Gets the adrenaline working.”

The event sponsored by the USO boosts the morale of vets and allows them to live their life to the fullest.

Also making those memories for the vets is Suffolk Skydive.

“A lot of them have PTSD and we want to be able to bring them back and really give them a good experience,” said Mikel Manthey from Suffolk Skydive. “Something life changing.”

Tenney described jumping out of the plane by saying, “you are at peace. It is weird that saying jumping out of an airplane.”

Today’s skydivers were given a commemorative patch to honor fallen warriors.