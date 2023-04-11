VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – USA Today has named The Cavalier Resort as one of the nation’s top 12 beach resorts for families.

On this year’s top 12 beach resorts for families list, the Cavalier was named as the sixth best resort, putting it in the same league as the Ka’anapali Beach Hotel in Maui and Hotel Del Coronado in California.

In its review, USA Today cited the convenience of the Oceanfront resort’s three hotels that families can pick and choose from, as well as nine distinct restaurants and multiple pools in the area.

The hotels include the Historic Cavalier Hotel and Beach Club (opened 1927), the modern and contemporary Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront (opened 2020), and the Embassy Suites by Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront Resort (opened February 2023).

“The USA Today listing really validates everything we set out to accomplish when we acquired the Cavalier Hotel property 10 years ago,” said Gold Key|PHR CEO Bruce Thompson, whose company owns The Cavalier Resort. “If you are looking for a contemporary family beach vacation with an abundance of room and dining options and fun things to do, it doesn’t get any better than this.”

The Cavalier, the Marriott, and the Embassy (Courtesy: Gold PR/Cavalier Resort)

The Cavalier Hotel (Courtesy: Gold PR/Cavalier Resorts)

The Marriott (Courtesy: Gold PR/Cavalier Resorts)

Embassy Suites (Courtesy: Gold PR/Cavalier Resorts)

The recognition marks a “stunning turnaround” as stated by officials, as just a decade ago, the resort was in serious disrepair. When Gold Key|PHR acquired the Cavalier Resort in a court-ordered sale in 2013, they set out to invest more than $400 million to restore the Cavalier Hotel while building the new Marriott and Embassy Suites, as well as the neighboring 42 Ocean luxury condominiums, and it seems their efforts have finally paid off.

Mayor Bobby Dyer said the Cavalier Resort deserves the praise, not only for creating a wonderful and family-friendly vacation experience, but for elevating the hospitality offerings at the Oceanfront.

“It’s not only a beautiful property, it’s a beautiful family-friendly resort, and everyone in the region knows it,” said Dyer. ”Now the whole country knows it, too.”