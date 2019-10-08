Update: Missing Virginia Beach dog found dead

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach family shared their sadness after learning the whereabouts of their dog who went missing after Hurricane Dorian.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Bill Mallory expressed his sadness at the discovery of their family’s missing dog, Luna.

Luna was a Siberian Husky who disappeared during a cleanup at their home after Hurricane Dorian passed by Hampton Roads.

Luna’s body was found in a nearby waterway, however how she got there or what happened are still unknown.

“We have more questions than answers,” Mallory said in the post.

Friends and family,We are devastated after finding Luna’s body this morning in a nearby waterway. We don’t know what… Posted by Bill Mallory on Monday, October 7, 2019

Though their family might be engulfed in anguished, the Mallorys have turned their sorrow into healing as they thanked the “huge, outpouring support” they’ve received throughout their ordeal.

Mallory expressed how the family have visited multiple animal shelters in search of Luna and hoped that they might visit again in the future to find their next family member.

“It is over. Thank you all for your help.”