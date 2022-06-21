VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Department of Human Services (DHS) is hosting a free HIV testing event.

The free HIV testing will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, June 27, at the DHS Administration Building, 3432 Virginia Beach Blvd.



The event coincides with National HIV Testing Day. First observed on June 27, 1995, National HIV Testing has since been recognized as a day to encourage individuals to get tested.

Testing will be available to individuals of all ages. Those interested are encouraged to make an appointment by calling Robert Hewitt at 757-385-0811, however walk-ins will be accepted.



The rapid tests will be administered in a private screening area and results will be known in about one minute.

If someone receives a positive result, Human Services can immediately link that individual with appropriate treatment and community support resources.

Since 1981, more than 700,000 people in the United States have died from HIV-related illnesses.

Free HIV testing is also provided any time outside of National HIV Testing Day through DHS Wellness and Prevention Services. Screenings are available by appointment between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at 258 N. Witchduck Road, Suite 2D. To schedule an appointment, contact Robert Hewitt at 757-385-0811.