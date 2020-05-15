Until beaches reopen, VB mayor urges public to comply with governor’s orders this weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer says his office is working with the governor’s office to get the beaches open, but until then, he is urging residents to follow the guidelines.

The mayor is asking people only to go to the beach to fish or exercise. He says the city will have lifeguards and ambassadors at the Oceanfront this weekend to make sure large groups of people aren’t hanging out.

Dyer says a little bit of inconvenience now will go a long way in the end.

“If you come to the beach, we need to have safe distancing,” Dyer said. “No groups more than 10. Let’s just play by the rules and let’s remember there are still restrictions at the beach. Let’s move forward and remember that we are one day closer than yesterday.”

The governor says he will make a decision regarding the beaches Monday.

Dyer tells 10 On Your Side his goal is to have the beaches open by Memorial Day, but only if the governor says it is okay.

Latest Posts: