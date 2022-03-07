Unseasonably warm March Monday boosts business at Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The vibe at the oceanfront this Monday didn’t feel like a weekday in the wintertime.

Temperatures hovered around 80 degrees and people didn’t hesitate to take advantage as winter-weary Virginians soaked up every ray of sun.

“Everybody’s just glad to be out here,” said Charles, a patron at Harvest’s rooftop bar. “Everybody’s just glad to enjoy the sunshine because, you know, it’s been cold here the past couple of weeks and so when you get a day like this, you just can’t pass it up.”

Employees at Harvest, a restaurant at the corner of 18th Street and Atlantic Avenue, felt the boost in business.

“Amazingly good for a Monday here, honestly,” said bartender Kristen Templeton. “An unexpected beautiful Monday. Everybody that’s come up to me today has just been radiating positivity.”



Some people avoided our cameras, hinting their bosses didn’t know they were at the beach.

As COVID-19 restrictions relax, days like Monday give a glimmer of hope of how the summer season may go.

“I think this is a preview of what the summer’s going to hold. A little return to normal and we’ll see,” said Charles.

