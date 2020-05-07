‘Unrestorable’: Woman accused of trying to abduct 2 children from VB Target cannot stand trial

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman who was accused of trying to abduct two children from a Virginia Beach Target in August 2019 will not be able to stand trial because she cannot be restored to competency.

A defendant must be competent to be able to stand trial. Many are restored to competency through medication, education, training or a combination so they can understand proceedings against them.

In the case of Patricia Sharifa Metz, she has been deemed “unrestorable,” meaning she can never be tried on four charges she has faced.

On Wednesday, prosecutors withdrew two counts of attempted abduction and four counts of assault and battery, the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s wrote in a news release Thursday.

Police said Metz attempted to abduct children under the age of 5 in two different instances in a Target in the 2060 block of S. Independence Boulevard on Aug. 8.

Officers responded to the store for a report of a disturbance and found Metz allegedly fighting with some customers, later identified as the adults that were with their children.

Several days after Metz’s arrest, a Virginia Beach court faced difficulty holding an arraignment for Metz. She appeared via iPad and spoke out and shouted at deputies asking for cigarettes and clothes. She also said someone had kidnapped her children.

During a hearing Aug. 13, a judge ordered evaluations for competency and sanity at the time of the offense.

On Wednesday, the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court released an order saying Metz must be remanded to Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg and asked them to seek a civil commitment.

