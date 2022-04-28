VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A local Ukrainian school is sponsoring a benefit concert for Ukraine.

The event will take place at 5 p.m. on May 1 at Elevation 27 in Virginia Beach. Tickets are $20 each and all proceeds will benefit the Ukrainian relief fund.

Event organizers say the headliner, Vo-BLA, will play an international mix of traditional to rock music. They will be joined by BNA, a punk rock band from New York.

Other entertainers include Mississippi’s Tornado Bait, Thermal Heat, Spirit Gun and The Dual Gravitron.

Learn more and buy tickets online.