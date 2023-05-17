Chopper 10 image of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront ahead of the 2023 Something in the Water festival.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The word is spreading — Virginia Beach is one of the best places to live, according U.S. News & World Report. Virginia Beach ranked number 30 out 150 metro areas.

The magazine points to the city’s relaxed atmosphere and friendly residents as a couple of reasons why many visitors decide to put down roots in Virginia’s largest metro area.

The city’s ocean views, beautiful waterfront homes and award-winning restaurants are also a huge selling point for transplants from other places, the magazine says.

Virginia Beach was the highest-ranked Virginia city on the list. Several North Carolina cities ranked ahead of Virginia Beach: Raleigh & Durham, Charlotte and Asheville.

Number one? Green Bay, Wisconsin.