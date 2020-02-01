U.S. Navy Band to perform in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — America’s Navy is coming to Virginia Beach as one of the 20 cities in its 2020 tour.

The United States Navy Band is scheduled to perform February 25 at 7 P.M. at the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts.

The band has been performing public concerts and participating in high-profile events for more than 95 years. It will be joined by the Sea Chanters, the official chorus of America’s Navy, and the Cruisers popular music group.

The dynamic production includes music ranging from traditional wind band repertoire to Broadway showstoppers, rhythm and blues, pop and patriotic favorites.

All Navy Band performances are free and open to the public.