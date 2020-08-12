Two Virginia Beach teens turn lemons into lemonade

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — When COVID-19 hit, funds began to run dry for two 13-year-olds in Virginia Beach. So, Camrin Thomas and Andrew Crepeau came up with a way to make a few extra bucks, but they had no idea their simple plan would grow into so much more.

“After school went out, I was, like, pretty sad that I could not make money no more, so then me and Andrew had the idea to make a lemonade stand,” says Camrin.

“I honestly didn’t think that people would really stop, they wouldn’t care about some kids at a lemonade stand, I didn’t think they would really care,” Andrew said.

However, Andrew and Cameron quickly learned people do care.

“This guy came up and he gave me $20 and then he went to Dollar Tree and bought us four signs, tape, markers, and then another guy came up and told him that his friend gave him $20 to give to us and we think that was that same guy,” Andrew said.

More and more people came to Haygood and bought lemonade or just donated money.

“When I started this I never imagined that it would grow as much as it has. I think it’s insane,” Camrin said.

Camrin’s mom, Amber, laughs because at first she told Camrin “no” when he asked about selling lemonade.

“It was because of COVID and just with everything I was very concerned and I didn’t want anyone hurting him and attacking him,” Amber said.

It was clear the Haygood community embraced the boys. In their first day, they made $200! So, Andrew decided to go to their favorite hangout, Haygood Roller Skating Center, to see how much tickets cost. That’s when the owner of the rink gave the boys another gift.

“Shaggy came to the window and just told me to go get all of my friends and we could come in for free, and then that day he gave us a pass for a whole year to get in for free and do everything for free,” Andrew said.

These two are proof that when life give you lemons … well … you know the rest.

“Honestly the world needed it, and it’s amazing how a little lemonade stand and two kids just made a difference,” Amber said.

