VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Fire Department announced the appointments of Battalion Chief Michael Brashear and Battalion Chief Norman Williams to Assistant Chief on Dec. 7.

Courtesy: VBFD Courtesy: VBFD Courtesy: VBFD

Brashear became a member of the Virginia Beach Fire Department in 2004, according to a release. Mike served in multiple roles and multiple deployments including Hurricanes Irma and Maria in Puerto Rico and the Surfside Condominium collapse in Florida. In his new position he will be assigned to oversee the Training Division and Special Operations for the VBFD, a release states.

Williams has been with the Virginia Beach Fire Department for more than 22 years, and held both operational and administrative assignments including engine and rescue companies, and operational Battalion Chief. His promotion is effective Jan. 4, 2024, and he will be the AC of “B-Shift.”