VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Crime Solvers are looking to the public in hopes someone will recognize two people they believe robbed a convenience store Tuesday morning.

According to Crime Solvers, the two men entered a 7-Eleven off Independence Boulevard around 4:07 a.m.

They believe at least one of the suspects was armed.





Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.