Two puppies adopted from Virginia Beach SPCA to compete in this year’s Puppy Bowl

Maverick (left) and Sparkle will compete in the Animal Planet Puppy Bowl Feb. 2, 2020 (Photos courtesy; VBSPCA)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two puppies that were adopted from the Virginia Beach SPCA are about to get their claim to fame.

Sparkle and Maverick will participate in the Animal Planet Puppy Bowl on Feb. 2, Super Bowl Sunday.

The SPCA will be at Smartmouth Brewing to cheer on the VBSPCA pups during the Puppy Bowl. The Puppy Bowl starts at 3 p.m., according to Animal Planet.

Sparkle was taken in by the VBSPCA after living a life in an outdoor pen with five other adult dogs. When the SPCA took her in, her fur was matted and she was covered in ticks and fleas, the SPCA said.

“… but deep down she had a sassy side that was born for bigger things. She is now living her best life and enjoys rolling around in a pile of toys and soft bed,” the VBSPCA said on Facebook.

Sparkle will play on team Fluff during the Puppy Bowl.

Maverick is the second VBSPCA dog that will participate. He will be on team Ruff.

Maverick was rescued from a hoarding situation. He was living with 54 other Dachshunds.

Maverick and 13 other puppies were taken from the home and brought to VBSPCA, while the rest went to other area shelters.

“Maverick quickly stole the hearts of the entire VBSPCA staff, and we all knew he was born to be a star. Maverick is loving his new life and enjoys being the center of attention. He is friendly and social, and looks to meet all the dogs and people he can,” the SPCA wrote in its Facebook post.

Both pups have already found their forever homes.

The Puppy Bowl XVI starting lineup listing says Maverick is a 20-week-old miniature longhair dachshund and Pekingese mix. His fun fact is he’s studying “to be a bark-itect.”

Sparkle is one of the back up pups for the Puppy Bowl. Her description lists her breed as beagle, dachshund, white Swiss shepherd and miniature poodle. She is 17 weeks old, according to the description.

Tune in to WAVY News 10 for more coverage and stay up-to-date through the WAVY News App and on WAVY.com.