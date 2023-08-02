VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – (August 2, 2023) – Two people in Virginia Beach pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted arson in connection to a May 23 fire at the Lynnhaven Landing Apartments.

Shelia Ann Rivera and Tamien Tishon Arrington pleaded guilty to charges of attempted arson of an occupied building, and were each sentenced to three years in jail, with two years and 10 months suspended pending terms and conditions set by the court.

Virginia Beach 911 got a report of smoke in an apartment building at the Lynnhaven Landing Apartments around 11:48 p.m., and when fire crews arrived to the building at 352 Fernwood Ct., they found smoke inside of the leasing office, and ash and smoldering paper inside the dorp box of the door to the office.

According to the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office, evidence gathered by fire investigators along with witness statements were enough to ID the suspects and secure warrants.

Two days after the fire, Rivera and Arrington were charged.