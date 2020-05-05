Two people wanted for cutting hole in Va. Beach thrift store fence

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking to the public for help identifying two suspects they say damaged property at a thrift store on April 14.

According to Crime Solvers, two people entered a thrift store on General Booth Boulevard by cutting a hole in their fence. Surveillance video from the store shows the pair looking around the property, but nothing was reported stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.