VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police Department closed a section of North Great Neck Road after a car crash Sunday morning.

The call came in at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Officials said two people were sent to the hospital after the crash, although their conditions have not yet been confirmed.

Per @VBPD N. Great Neck Rd closed north and south bound between Old Donation and Rose Hall in the 1000 block due to a vehicle crash for approximately two hours. Please use an alternate route and avoid the area. — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) July 7, 2019

Photo courtesy – Kevin Goodey

