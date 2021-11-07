Two people arrested at Virginia Beach motel following October armed robbery in Portsmouth

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach authorities have arrested two people wanted in connection to an armed robbery that happened last month in Portsmouth.

The two suspects, 34-year-old Ian Michael Wade and 29-year-old Deidre Diane Jaynes, were arrested Saturday night at a motel on Shore Drive in Virginia Beach.

After receiving a tip about their location, the VBPD SWAT and Crime Suppression Squad approached the two suspects at the motel. They were taken into custody, along with their vehicle.

Following their arrests, detectives from Portsmouth police responded to the scene and conducted a search warrant.

Police said the robbery happened just before 5:30 p.m. Oct. 19 outside of a business in the 600 block of Frederick Boulevard.

A preliminary investigation of the incident indicated the suspect was a man between 5’9” and 5’11” with a sleeve tattoo on his right arm.

Wade is charged with armed robbery, felony robbery, conspiracy, use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Jaynes is charged with armed robbery, felony robbery, and conspiracy.

Wade also had an outstanding warrant out of Chesapeake.

The investigation is ongoing.