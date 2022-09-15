VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Two men were arrested in Virginia Beach on September 9 on more than 45 collective charges.

According to police, detectives were able to determine a string of larceny, stolen vehicle and firearm violation cases from August 26 to September 9 in the city could possibly be related and further connected to cases in other jurisdictions.

On September 9, with the assistance of the Norfolk Police Department, VBPD was able to arrest 19-year-old Hassan Abdul Johnson and 19-year-old Dangelo Styles in connection to these cases.

Johnson received 27 charges, including attempted malicious wounding, theft of a firearm, credit card theft, and grand larceny.

Styles received 22 charges, including attempted malicious wounding, conspiracy to shoot an individual, theft of a firearm, credit card theft and grand larceny.

Dangelo Styles (19) (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department)

Hassan Johnson (19) (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department)

More charges for the two men are possible in Virginia Beach and other jurisdictions.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.