VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Two men are hospitalized after being shot in Virginia Beach Friday night.

According to police, officers were called to the Food Lion in the 5400 block of Wesleyan Drive at 10:50 p.m. for the report of a gunshot wound victim. Police said it does not appear that is where the shooting took place.

Neighbors said they’re concerned, but not necessarily surprised.

“I’ve been around here since I was about his age,” said DJ Parker, pointing to his toddler nephew who was helping him Monday with the food shopping. “I just seen a lot of stuff happen around here. In this area it’s cool, but parts around here, nearby, probably not even a mile away it gets a little crazy.”

Another neighbor agrees.

“Over on the Lake Edward side and at Bayside Arms there’s a lot of crime over there. That’s just the history of it,” said Thia Eady, who’s been shopping at the store for about ten years.

A source tells us two vehicles came to the parking lot about 8:30 Friday night – an SUV and a car. Eventually the car left, but the SUV remained. The victim was found in the SUV and transported to the hospital, where police said he was in very critical condition. Store employees did not see or hear any gunshots, and police believe the shooting happened elsewhere.

A second man later arrived at a local hospital after being shot, and police say he, too is in very critical condition, but it is unclear if the two incidents are related.

Parker said the area is generally safe for him and for local kids. Eady’s not so sure and is considering a change of scenery for her family.

“There’s better areas for me to be in, to raise them in,” she said, and added that she’s considering moving across town, because she hears gunshots or ambulances coming through the area at least weekly, if not more frequently.