Two accused of helping bring fentanyl to Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two men are being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail after police say they participated in an effort to bring fentanyl from California to Virginia.

A federal grand jury indicted Aurain Rodriques and Homeil Damion Rose on several drug charges, including conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and distribute and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

They were arrested Dec. 9.

According to court documents, Rose is accused of participating in an effort to send a kilogram fentanyl from California to Florida through the U.S. Postal Service.

Rodriques is accused of selling 80.89 grams of fentanyl on July 23, 122 grams of fentanyl on July 26, and 125 grams of fentanyl on July 27 in Virginia Beach.

Records allege that on Aug. 1, Rodriques possessed about 773 grams of fentanyl with the intent to distribute.

Authorities discovered a rifle, a 12 gauge pump-action shotgun and a digital scale in a storage unit along with two 9mm pistols at Rodriques’ home.

Rose allegedly agreed to travel to Eastern Virginia to collect a sum of drug proceeds on Aug. 1. Two days later, Rose agreed to get two kilograms of fentanyl in New York, then transport the drugs to the Hampton Roads region for distribution.