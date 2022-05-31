VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Tuesday marks three years since 12 people were fatally shot and four others were wounded by a city engineer inside Building 2 at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

Those fatally wounded were Laquita C. Brown, Ryan Keith Cox, Tara Welch Gallagher, Mary Louise Gayle, Alexander Mikhail Gusev, Joshua O. Hardy, Michelle “Missy” Langer, Richard H. Nettleton, Katherine A. Nixon, Christopher Kelly Rapp, Herbert “Bert” Snelling and Robert “Bobby” Williams

The city will hold a moment of silence at 4:06 p.m., the time of the first 911 call on May 31, 2019, and hold a remembrance ceremony Tuesday night at Mount Trashmore. It will be the first in-person gathering for the community since the days after the shooting, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There have also been events throughout May to commemorate the shooting.

WAVY will have a live look during the moment of silence later today and have more coverage coming up.