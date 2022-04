VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Drivers in Virginia Beach can expect delays after a tractor-trailer caught fire Sunday afternoon in the northwest part of the city.

According to police, the tractor-trailer with a load of hay was traveling eastbound in the 4800 block of Northhampton Boulevard, near S. Independence Boulevard, when it caught fire.

All eastbound lanes will be closed for an extended period of time.

