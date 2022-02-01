Truck crashes into VB tax business, closing storefront during busiest season of the year

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s officially tax season and Headstart Biz Solutions off Newtown Road has been helping the community with tax and accounting services for over a decade. The founder, Frankie Knox, says they do thousands of taxes across Hampton Roads, and this is their busiest time.

“We’re in a contact business, for the most part. People want to sit down and talk to you about their finances and their future,” said Knox.

However, now their office space off Newtown Road looks more like a landfill with a mix of shattered glass, bricks, and truck remnants.

“This first quarter of the year we get most of our revenue, they could go somewhere, else, yes there’s tax offices on every corner. I can walk to three of them from here. So it’s going to mean a great deal to business. We’ve seen a decline just over the weekend,” Knox stated.

Virginia Beach police said the incident happened on Saturday around 2:20 a.m. when a truck crashed into the building. Officials say the driver ran away and they’re still working to identify them.

Knox said an investigator told him they believe alcohol was involved but police did not comment on that part of the ongoing investigation.

Now, Knox said he’s hoping his customers will travel to one of their other two locations or use their virtual services but fears the worst.

“A lot of people won’t travel to our office in Portsmouth no one wants to deal with the tolls. We do have an office in Norfolk, but people aren’t familiar with that,’ said Knox.

Knox said it’ll be close to 6 months before the storefront will be back up and running. In the meantime, he’s encouraging customers to go to one of their two other locations.

If you’re interested in the business’ services or are a current client looking for a new place to go, click here for a link to the other locations and contact numbers.