Tropical storm leads to collapsed road in Haygood area of VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Detour signs can be found all around the Lake Smith Haygood Area of Virginia Beach.

Robert Burinskas, who lives off Five Forks Road, says the past month has been a pain.

“You can weasel around a little bit and get to Yule, but it is inconvenient I feel bad for the people that live here they have to go all the way around,” said Burinskas.

The culprit behind the extra mileage is a hole about a quarter-mile up from where he lives.

Burinskas says this strip of road has been a problem area for over a year because of rain and the pipe underneath.

“It was like a whoop-de-do, I guess you’d call it, where it would go down and up and down. Of course, it kept people from speeding here, but it just wasn’t good,” he said.

He says workers came out, fixed it, then the hole began to develop again, so they fixed it … again.

But the last time, there wasn’t much some pavement could do.

“When the tropical storm hit, it just totally wiped it out. It’s what you see now,” he explained.

Burinskas says two days after the storm, everything was roped and coned off.

Since then, he hasn’t seen any work being done so he called 10 On Your Side for answers.

Mark Jones with the city’s storm water operations says the pipe was old and eroded, causing the collapse.

He says two different contractors will be replacing 100 feet of pipe and putting in a triple culvert.

Jones says the materials have been ordered and once those come in, the construction will take about 45 days to complete.

He says by late October or early November, it’ll be fixed and residents can go back to their normal routine.

Latest Posts: