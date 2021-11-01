Trick or Trash: Waste reduction company sets up boxes in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake for used Halloween candy wrappers

DALLAS TX – OCTOBER 31 2015: Decorative pumpkins filled with assorted Halloween chocolate candy made by Mars Incorporated and the Hershey Company.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — What do you do with all the wrappers from all those Halloween candy? A waste reduction company says they can help.

Rubicon, a software platform that provides full-service waste management, recycling, and smart city technology solutions, has set up boxes across Virginia including Virginia Beach and Chesapeake to throw away their candy wrappers.

According to Rubicon, more than 600 million pounds of candy are purchased each year for Halloween in the United States alone. That’s a lot of wrappers whose vast majority end up in landfills due to an inability by most curbside recycling programs to recycle them

Using the custom candy wrapper recycling boxes, residents can help keep the planet clean and keep the wrappers from ending up in landfills or worse, the ocean.

The locations of the recycling boxes are listed below:

Virginia Beach Ladnstown High School (2001 Concert Dr.) Bayside High School (4960 Haywood Road) Cape Henry Collegiate (1320 MillDam Road) Fort Story Community GArden (481 Cranston Lane) Shelton Park Elementary School (1700 Shelton Road)

Chesapeake Deep Creek Elementary School (2633 Fenway Ave)



To order your own Trick or Trash box, click here.